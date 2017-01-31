CAP-LCCI ink MoU for settlement of disputes

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by virtue of which the Association has declared LCCI as permanent venue for settlement of commercial, corporate and other disputes of its members and other groups through Arbitration and Mediation. Constructors Association, as a result of this MoU, will refer disputes of its members and other relevant groups to LCCI for amicable settlement through mediation in accordance with LCCI Mediation Centre rules and regulations.CAP Chairman Engr. Sikandar Hayat Khattak and LCCI President Abdul Basit inked the document on behalf of their organizations at a ceremony held the other day. Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mr. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah was also present on this occasion. LCCI is providing and promoting the use of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms for resolution of disputes, including mediation by litigants and disputants so that disputes are resolved out of court.