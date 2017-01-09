Cantt Board urged to pay attention to road in front of Jinnah Hospital

Staff Reporter

The Karachi Cantonment Board must pay immediate attention to clearing the road in front of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Jinnah Hospital where drainage water is playing havoc with the life and health of the people.

The road stood inundated for four days, with drainage water flooding it. The PPP co-chairman and former President Asif Zardari went to visit his aide and physician Dr Asim at NICVD for the third time in less than ten daysSaturday night, and his carcade virtually had to wade through the standing water.

Sunday the Sindh chief minister also drove from there to meet the Dr Asim, who is also now president of the Karachi PPP, and had to face the same music. The road is not under control of KMC or Sindh government. It is being looked after by the KCB, but in in deplorable condition.