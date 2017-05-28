Canon promotes photography and videography culture

Salim Ahmed

With an aim to promote photography culture, Canon Pakistan, a world leader in Digital Imaging Space, associated with a highly acclaimed photography / videography competition event – Youth Film Festival by Roshan Rahain.

The Youth Film Festival was launched earlier in May through print, radio and popular social media channels. FREE Film Making workshops were also conducted for young people at Ali Institute of Education. Roshan Rahain strongly believes that Pakistan’s youth has great potential, and would like to provide them with a platform using films to improve their confidence and cultivate their social skills.

The organization reached out to local universities and spoke directly to students about the project. The festival also comprises of renowned filmmakers, documentarians, the judges includes Mr. Nisar Malik, Mr. Hasan Zaidi, Mr. Nasir Khan and Yasir Nisar.

Each festival partner shares the passion to support youth and help them to reach millions through this platform. Leisure Club, Canon, McDonald’s and Bank Alfalah all understand the value of investing into youth and giving back to the community.

Youth Film Festival received tremendous response, not only from Lahore but from Karachi and Multan as well. More than 125 films were received. The panel of judges selected some of the best from the submissions. The short listed films were also screened at the festival.