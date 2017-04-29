Canon forays in retail domain with Canon image square

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Canon in Pakistan, Friday, announced its foray into the retail space with the launch of its exclusive brand retail store called Canon Image Square. The first store in Karachi, located in The Zamzama Street, Karachi was inaugurated by Director MBM Int. Mr. Manzoor Khan, Canon Singapore President, Ms. Noriko Gunji & Mr. Sarshar Ali Country Manager Canon. The retail store covers an area of approximately 1450 sq. ft. and is based on the franchise model along with Canon Imaging Academy. It is one stop destination for people with imaging needs, enabling increased visibility and reach across the country with an objective to boost sales and customer satisfaction. The main feature of these CIS stores is being the only camera stores in Pakistan having the touch & try concept incorporated with the full range of professional, semi-professional & hobbyist cameras & all equipment related to photography.

Canon, in Pakistan, plans to inaugurate five such stores by December 2017, followed by 10 retail stores in 2018, 50 in the year 2019 and another 50 stores in 2020 taking the count to 100 stores in the next 3 years. The first year would see the launch of three stores in Karachi followed by one more store in Lahore and one store in Islamabad.

The stores enforce Canons increased focus on penetration across the country including major metros and tier II & tier III markets to enhance the brand awareness and increase sales. The area covered by each outlet would vary from a minimum of 800 sq. ft to a maximum of 1300 sq. ft.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Noriko Gunji, President, Canon Singapore said, the customer of today is well informed and educated, and we are constantly evolving at providing them with the correct choices by understanding their needs. The Pakistani customer is demanding better products, higher lifestyle quotient, good quality selling interface and state-of-art after sales service of international standards. The store will offer solutions for customers seeking high end photography and printing solutions where both click and print products from Canon will be available. The first retail store launched today in Karachi & second in Pakistan, aims at providing our customers with a one-stop shop for their digital needs that will result in satisfied and stronger customer base, thus helping our business substantially.

We have had record growth of 50% in 2016 and expect more in this year. The Image Square, a unique concept by Canon, showcases a wide range of consumer products that includes cameras, camcorders, D-SLRs and lenses and accessories. Each store has over 40 SKUs on display.

The wide display of products allows the customer to enjoy a rich technological experience with an environment to make a purchase. A customer can touch, feel and understand all about a product and then make an informed purchase.