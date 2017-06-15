Canker sores: causes & treatments

CANKER sores, or aphthous ulcers, are small sores on the inside of the mouth. They can occur in both men and women of any age, but they’re more common in women and in people between the ages of 10 and 40. Around 20 percent of the population get these types of sores, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Canker sores are usually very painful, but are benign and are not contagious.

There are three types of canker sores: minor, major and herpetiform. Minor canker sores are the most common and are a half-inch (12 mm) in diameter and oval shaped, according to the Mayo Clinic. The pain usually goes away in a few days and the sores completely clear up without scarring in one to two weeks, without the need for medication.

Major canker sores are bigger than a half-inch in diameter and have irregular edges, according to the Mayo Clinic. They can take up to six weeks to heal and can leave scars. Herpetiform canker sores, are a less common form of sore. It usually forms in older people and appear in clusters of 10 to 100. The sores are no bigger than one-eighth of an inch (3 mm) in diameter, have irregular edges and heal in one to two weeks.

Along with all three types of canker sores, it’s not uncommon to experience fever, swollen lymph nodes or listlessness as additional symptoms. A person may feel a tingling in the mouth before the sore appears.

Canker sores are commonly mistaken for cold sores, but the two conditions are very different. One way to distinguish between a cold sore and a canker sore is by location. While canker sores always occur inside the mouth, cold sores do not. “An outbreak generally causes small blisters or sores around the mouth, and they heal within a couple of weeks,” said Dr. Alan Mensch, senior vice president of medical affairs at North Shore-Long Island Jewish’s Plainview and Syosset hospitals.

There is no single cause for canker sores, according to the National Library of Medicine. Many are caused from minor injury to the inside of the mouth, whether from accidentally biting the tongue or cheek, an injury from dental work, eating overly spicy or acidic foods or overzealous teeth cleaning. Hormone changes, food allergies, autoimmune conditions, viral infections and possibly genetics may cause these types of sores, as well.

Several studies have found that there is a genetic connection and those with a family history are more likely to have more severe sores, according to the National Library of Medicine. For example, one study published in the journal Oral Surgery, Oral Medicine, Oral Pathology Oral Radiology.

