Candlelight Sehri becomes trend with persistent power outages

Staff Reporter

Continuing on the trend K-Electric set from the first day of Ramzan, the metropolis yet again plunged into darkness, as power outages occurred in many areas of Mega cityon Saturday morning as well forcing the people to turn to candle light for their Sehri.

Golimar, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Gulbahar, Nazimabad, North Karachi, New Karachi, experienced an electric breakdown on Saturday once again, exacerbating public outrage.

In addition, people in Gulistan, Maripur, Kemari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road and Safoora Goth and surrounding areas also started their fasts in complete darkness as ‘load shedding’ persisted.

According to a K-Electric spokesperson, restoration work is underway to resume power supply disruption due to local faults in the affected localities.

K-Electric stay committed towards providing relief to the public during Sehri and Iftar in Ramadan, he added.

Earlier, consistent major power outages were experienced in various areas of the metropolis, beginning right from the very first time the public sat down to start fasting for the month of Ramadan.