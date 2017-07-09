Candil vigil for victims of Ahamadpur Sharqia held

Staff Reoirter

A candil-vigil was held here outside the National Press Culb in the memory of the victims of Ahmadpur Sharqia. A large number of people from different walks of life, incluidng parliamentarians, journalists and civil society representatives attended the vigil, which was organized by Saraiki Waseb with the collaboration of National Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of the National Assembly from Ahmedpur Sharqia Ali Hassan Galani said it was a great tragedy which claimed lives of over 280.

He urged the Punjab governemnt to establish modern burns centres equipped with the latest medical facilities in all the districts of south Punjab to cope with such tragedies in future.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan was only doing politics on issues like the Panama Papers ignoring the pain of victims of Ahmedpur Sharqia as he had no sympathy for them.

World Seraiki Congress (WSC) Chairman Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi stressed on the need for imparting education to the children and creating awareness among the people of south Punjab to avoid such tragedies in future.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt, NPC President Shakeel Anjum, RIUJ President Ali Raza Alvi, Safdar Kalasra, Aslam Chandio, Sadia Kamal, and others also spoke on the occasion. The participants also offered Fateha for the victims.