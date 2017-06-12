Candidates want teachers’ recruitment thru NTS, PPSC

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Candidates demand recruitment of teachers for Punjab Danish Schools through National Testing Service or Punjab Public Service Commission to make the process transparent.

A group of candidates after appearing for written test for induction as teacher in Punjab Danish School Jand told journalists that presently the question papers are set by the administration of this school which lacks transparency and there are maximum chances of leakage of papers and irregular ties during marking of these papers and there are doubts that blue eyed candidates might be inducted easily as the question papers have neither serial numbers nor have any other security, thus making the process suspicious.

They said, as these are PBS-17 seats and have handsome salary package and other fringe benefits thus the test for these seats must be taken through NTS/PPSC to ensure its transparency. They also demanded that Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif to take notice as how BPS seats are being filled through a simple test which has many doubts.

They demanded that policy must be amended on priority. They said, it is clear violation of rules meant for induction in BPS-17. They said, it is beyond comprehension that teachers for Govt schools for BPS-9, 14 and 16 are inducted through NTS but for Punjab Danish Schools this policy is not being followed.