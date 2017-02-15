Cancer patient child dressed up police uniform

Faisalabad

A cancer patient child, Abdullah Noor, was dressed up Chief Traffic Officer’s (CTO) uniform on his wish, here Wednesday. Abdullah Noor, 9, suffering from blood cancer, is a resident of Tehsil Jaranwala and he is under treatment at cancer ward of Allied Hospital. He has expressed his desire of becoming police officer.

The symbolic Chief Traffic Officer Abdullah Noor who was looking very excited was brought to CTO Office from Allied Hospital in official vehicle with full protocol. Traffic staff warmly welcomed Abdullah Noor and showered rose petals and presented salute to him when he reached the office.

He was presented CTO chair at the office and he took round to different branches of the office. He also visited different roads in the city where traffic wardens pelted rose petals on him and presented him salute.

He also went to the office of DSP Traffic People’s Colony where DSP Sajida Perveen welcomed him. Incharge Cancer Ward Dr Khalid and Dr Khurram Suhail Raja also accompanied him. Muhammad Noor, father of the child, thanked the CTO on fulfilling desire of his ailing child and according him warm welcome.

CTO Arif Shahbaz Khan said that it was an honour for him that Almighty Allah provided him the opportunity of serving ailing child.—APP