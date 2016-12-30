Cancer, corruption

Muhammad Tanveer

Islamabad

As we all know that corruption is a huge obstacle in the way of development of Pakistan. No walk of life is free from it as it exists in various forms and manifestations. In Pakistan the roots of corruption are very deep and strong. The evil of corruption has widely spread in practical life like cancer. Though corruption is a product of Martial Laws, yet civilian governments have not taken worthwhile measures to put a lid on it.

The rampant corruption in each sector from lower level to higher level made the economic condition of the country worse. Corruption has led to unemployment which, in turn, resulted in the increased crime rate. I appeal to all countrymen to set their eyes on Judiciary for curbing this menace.