Canal breach inundates cultivated land

R Y Khan

A forty metre breach in a canal inundated crops and vegetables on several hundred acres of land here Friday-Saturday night. According to details, a 40-metre breach emerged in Degi Canal near Basti Dragi Macchi in Rahim Yar Khan. The outflow of water from the canal inundated cotton, sugarcane crops and vegetables grown on hundreds of acres of land. The irrigation department personnel despite being informed in time reached the scene after prolonged delay to fill the breach due to which the losses caused by water outflow increased further. Sargodha, Khushab districts complete flood arrangements: The district administrations of Sargodha and Khushab have completed all arrangement to deal with expected floods and establish relief camps for the affectees. The district administrations, Irrigation and all departments concerned have been directed to keep the machinery functional for conducting flood relief operations.—APP