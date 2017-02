Ottawa

Canada’s unemployment rate fell 0.1 percent in January to 6.8 percent, the government said. Some 48,000 new jobs were added, in contrast with forecasts thathad predicted a modest loss of 10,000 jobs and a stable unemployment rate.

Year-over-year employment grew by 276,000 jobs (+1.5 percent), with the bulk of hires occurring since August. Job growth was strongest in the service sector, but declined in the information, culture and recreation sectors.—APP