Canada unemployment falls to 6.3pc

Ottawa

Unemployment in Canada fell 0.2 percentage points in July to 6.3 percent, the lowest level in nearly nine years, the government said. In the 12 months to July, employment rose by 388,000, up 2.1 percent, Statistics Canada said. In July, the economy created 11,000 jobs. Employment increased in wholesale and retail trade, information, and in the recreation sector, as well as among women aged 55 and older. The 6.3 percent jobless rate was the lowest since October 2008, the government agency said. The government statistical agency said the unemployment rate fell by 0.7 percentage points for men 55 and older to 5.3 percent, as fewer of them searched for work. The jobless rate rose, by contrast, in educational services, public administration and agriculture. The unemployment rate for people 25 to 54 increased 0.2 percentage points to 5.6 percent. Canada’s youngest workers, youth aged 15 to 24, saw their unemployment rate fall 0.9 percentage points to 11.1 percent, the lowest rate since August 2008.—Agencies