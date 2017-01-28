Canada to continue to receive immigrants: Calderwood

Staff Reporter

Karachi

CANADIAN High Commissioner to Pakistan, Perry John Calderwood, has said that Pakistan offers great opportunities for Canadian businesses in a number of sectors.

Canada will continue to receive immigrants from across the globe, including Pakistan, for the economic development and prosperity of the country.

He was delivering a lecture on ‘Canada’s economic development in historical perspective and current’ at the Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC), University of Karachi, on Friday.

An official of Karachi University said that a number of students, teachers and researcher were present in the lecture.

The Envoy pointed out that the Canadian development program in Pakistan is focused on supporting Pakistan’s polio eradication initiative, ensuring sustainable economic growth through women’s economic empowerment, and promoting democracy by strengthening existing democratic institutions and civil society.

He said that Canada is also focusing on teachers training program at primary level in Pakistan.

The Canadian High Commissioner maintained that issuance of scholarships is also a part of this development program.

He believed that quality education played pivotal role in the progress of any society.

He said that in Canada 90 percent of children are enrolled in public sector’s schools.

He observed that Pakistan offers serious opportunities for Canadian businesses which are actively pursuing projects in sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas, power, information and communication technologies, forestry products, railways, health and education.

The High Commission in Islamabad and the Canadian Trade Office in Karachi work closely with Pakistani partners to increase competitiveness and promote commercial opportunities, he added.

Talking about bilateral trade between Pakistan and Canada, he mentioned that in the last year the worth of bilateral trade between the two countries was 1.5 billion dollars.

Pakistan is Canada’s one of the largest export destinations for services and merchandise trade, he maintained.

Earlier, Director AERC Prof. Dr. Samina Khalil welcomed the Canadian High Commissioner, and delivered a presentation about the history of the AERC.