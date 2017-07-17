Canada meet urges UN to hold plebiscite in Kashmir

Thousands attend martyrs’ funerals in Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of two martyred youth in Tral and Pahoo areas of Pulwama district, today. The youth, identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Lone and Parwez Ahmad Mir were killed by Indian troops during a violent military operation in Satoora area of Tral on Saturday. The martyred youth were laid to rest amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans in their native Amurabad and of Pohoo areas of the district. At least three rounds of funeral prayers were offered for Mukhtar Ahmad Lone. Women showered flowers over his body from the rooftops of their houses.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama and adjacent areas against the killings. Mobile and internet services were suspended in the district.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that Jammu and Kashmir was becoming a flashpoint in the fast changing global scenario. He warned that further delay in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute might prove disastrous for regional peace.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, today, visited Nowhatta, Narbal and Gouripora areas of Srinagar and expressed solidarity with families of recent martyrs.

At a conference held in Toronto, yesterday, hundreds of Canadians paid rich tributes to prominent Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Wani on his first martyrdom anniversary. The event was organized by the Friends of Kashmir Committee Canada. The conference through a resolution adopted on the occasion condemned the use of pellet guns and urged the United Nations to stop the systematic genocide of Kashmiri people by the Indian occupation forces. It noted India’s blatant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and called on the United Nations to assume its responsibility of organizing the plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under its supervision.

The Chief Organizer of the conference, Zafar Bangash on the occasion announced that two PhD scholarships named in honour of martyr Burhan Muzaffar Wani had been established for students to do the research on Kashmir studies. The speakers included Sid LaCombe, Phil Taylor, Dr Ali Mallah, Ken Stone and Lord Nazir Ahmed.

In the meeting a rersolution was unanimously passed expressing strong solidarity with the struggling people in Kashmir and expressed condolences over the martyred Kashmiri youth at the hands of the occupying Indian forces.—KMS