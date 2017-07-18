Canada Int’l Kashmir Solidarity Moot condemns IoK HR violations

Islamabad

The International Kashmir Solidarity Conference held in Toronto noted with grave concern over human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, in particular, since the latest round of killings and brutalities that began on July 8, 2016 in the aftermath of the extra-judicial execution of a young Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Wani, says a press release received here today from Canada.

The Conference while condemning use of pellet guns by the Indian occupation forces to wilfully blind a whole generation of Kashmiris, mostly youth, in thousands, underscored that the UN has a responsibility towards stopping the Kashmiris’ systematic genocide by Indian occupation forces;

The Participants of this Solidarity Conference on Kashmir called on India to cease forthwith all human rights violations against and stop the bloodshed of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It demanded India to allow UN / Independent investigations into the human rights situation, to establish responsibility and determine appropriate punishment for the perpetrators of such crimes that are against International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law;

The conference demanded India to withdraw all its troops including Armed Constabulary from Jammu and Kashmir, particularly from cities, towns and villages to enable resumption of normal life and create enabling environment for the plebiscite to be held under the auspices of the UN as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir;

The conference called on the United Nations to assume its responsibility of organizing the plebiscite under its supervision and urged UN and other relevant international forums to investigate all massacres, gang-rapes, fake-encounters, forced disappearances, wilful blinding using pellet guns, etc. committed by the Indian forces and Hindu terrorist organizations RSS, etc. and bring the perpetrators to justice;

It appealed all national governments, especially the Government of Canada to exert pressure on India to ensure its compliance with international obligations flowing from Humanitarian and Human Rights Law as well as UNSC resolutions.—INP