Canada to help construct HRF in GB

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is constructing a Humanitarian Response Facility (HRF) in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with the funding of Canada. This will be the seventh HRF built in Pakistan as part of a strategic network of storage facilities to help the Government and humanitarian community better prepare for and respond to disasters, said a press release here Thursday.

WFP has been working with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) to build HRFs in strategic locations in the most vulnerable parts of Pakistan.

HRFs provide a central storage facility for government relief stocks to be rapidly deployed in emergencies.