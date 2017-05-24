Canada denies entry to retired CRPF officer over HR abuses

Special Correspondent

Vancouver (Canada)

Canada has denied a retired senior officer of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) entry at Vancouver airport because immigration authorities deemed him to have served a government that engages in terrorism, systematic or gross human rights violations, or genocide.

Tejinder Singh Dhillon, who retired with the rank of inspector general of police from the CRPF in 2010, was declared inadmissible under a subsection of Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

A document given to Dhillon at the airport stated that he was a “prescribed senior official in the service of a government that, in the opinion of the Minister, engages or has engaged in terrorism, systematic or gross human rights violations, or genocide, a war crime or a crime against humanity”.

This startling condemnation of India was removed in a second report issued by immigration authorities at Vancouver airport.

However, they still held he could not be granted entry as he had served with the CRPF, which had “committed widespread and systemic human rights abuses, for example torture, arbitrary detention, murder and sexual assault”.

In an interview in Ludhiana, where Dhillon returned after being denied entry, the former officer said that he had been travelling to Canada for more than 30 years and had visited several times as a serving officer of the CRPF. He said that he had a Canadian visa issued in India that was valid till 2024.

Dhillon said the officers who interrogated him behaved in an “unreasonable and indecent manner”, accusing him of having either participated or having knowledge of human rights violations by the CRPF.

While Indian armed forces officers and personnel have been denied visas by Canada in the past on the grounds of rights violations, this episode has taken that attitude to another level, as it brands India a serial abuser of human rights.