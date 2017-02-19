Islamabad

Canada believes in promotion of trade and investment relations with the Asia Pacific Countries, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Omar Alghabra said. Speaking at a luncheon hosted by Tariq Azim Khan, High Commissioner of Pakistan in honour of Asia-Pacific Group, Omar Alghabra informed the Group that he had a very useful visit to Pakistan where he met with Parliamentarians and senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior.He stated that the purpose of his visit was to review overall relations and promote people to people contact. He also informed about having meetings with the business leaders who can play an important role in enhancing Canada-Pakistan trade relations. He hoped that the countries from Asia Pacific region will support Canada’s bid for membership of UN Security Council for 2021-2022. The High Commissioner while welcoming the Parliamentary Secretary and the Ambassadors of Asia Pacific Group said that Asia Pacific Group is committed to promote dialogue between Canada and the member countries.He affirmed his resolute determination to further strengthen Pakistan’s relations with Canada in all areas of possible cooperation.Besides.—APP