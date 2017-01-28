Canada, a diverse, yet united country: HC

Salahuddin Haider

Speaking at the English Speaking Union function here, Canadian High Commissioner Perry J Calderwood took a legitimate pride in informing his guests that the principle of Unity in Diversity has been highly successful for his country, and today the second country after Mexico with land route to America, has maintained an envious record of facing most of modern world challenges despite all its diverse and unique characteristics.

It had been marching on the road to progress, despite being just 36 million in population, and a vast land, but its immigration policies had been highly beneficial. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, elected just about a year ago, has been welcomed by those in Canada and outside world.

In Canada, Perry said, 26 percent of the population is immigrant, and in its biggest city of Toronto, the immigrant population I 50 percent.