Can answer all queries but it will hurt Murad: Reham

Islamabad

Hitting back at Murad Saeed, Reham Khan, ex-wife of Imran Khan, on Sunday warned PTI’s young lawmaker not to risk his political carrier by levelling false allegation against her.

Earlier Murad Saeed tabled several questions before Reham Khan after her recent visit to Swat Valley. In a video message, Saeed asked: ‘Will you hold Quran in your hand and tell us with whom you met at Serena Hotel? Who owned the car that you used in Swat? Was the reception not held for you at the house of a political party’s leader and whose PA remained with you during your tour?’ Will Reham still deny her links with Amir Muqam or the PML-N after all these questions, the PTI MNA questioned. Responding to Murad’s queries, Reham in a series of tweets, said that she can answer all his questions with proofs but it will hurt him.

‘This young man should know that I can answer all his questions & others with evidence. The truth will hurt him’, she tweeted.

She went on to say: ‘We will attach the invoice also in response to your question. I am not the one with skeletons in the closet young man’.—TNS