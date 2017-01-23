Campaign to control pink bollworm from cotton in progress

Multan

Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) and Ministry of Textile in-collaboration with Agriculture Extension Department have launched a comprehensive campaign for off-season management strategies to eliminate threat of Pink bollworm and cotton mealybug for the crop.

This was informed by Dr Naveed, entomologist at Central Cotton Research Institute here on Sunday.

He said that Pink-bollworm and mealybug are not only big threat to quality and enhanced production of cotton crop in the country but also affect farmers income. He said that special training was being imparted to staffers of Punjab Agriculture Extension department in different cotton producing districts.—Agencies