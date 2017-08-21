Campaign against tinted glasses vehicles launched

Rawalpindi

City traffic police has launched a comprehensive campaign aganist the tinted glasses, fake number plates and wihtout registeration vehicles here Sunday.

In a statement issued here, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Yousaf Ali Shahid said that tinted glasses vehicles will not be allowed in the city and strict action will be taken against these vehicles.

The vehicles will be impounded and heavy fine will also be imposed in case of violation, he added. He said that operation against tinted glasses vehicles will be carried out without any discrimination.

He directed the traffic police officials to remove the tinted and black mirror from the vehicles immediately.—APP