Campaign against spurious drugs

ONE of the good things that the nation witnessed on the auspicious occasion of August 14 this year was re-launching of the campaign by the Ministry of Health and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) “Free Pakistan from spurious and substandard drugs”. A 3-month campaign launched earlier produced desired results, as there are reports from across the country about large-scale seizure of spurious drugs, sealing of outlets and arrests of those indulging in this illegal business.

The success of the first phase of the campaign is a clear indication that with total commitment we can address even most daunting challenges. There has been resistance from chemists and drug manufacturers who went on roads and threatened to close down their businesses to protest government campaign against spurious and fake medicines. This is despite the fact that all patriotic Pakistanis including the industry should have supported the drive. Those doing legal business have nothing to worry about but those producing fake or substandard medicines and others indulging in import of such medicines and selling them through pharmacies and chemist shops manned by laymen need to be dealt with sternly. There should be no leniency with those who play with the health of the people, they are simply murderers and be treated as such. One fails to understand why they were given free hand in the past and as a result no one knows how many citizens lost their lives or got their diseases complicated. The campaign is welcome but the question arises as to why there is need for launching special drives against spurious medicines when proper mechanism is in place. Ministry of Health and DRAP in coordination with provincial health departments should ensure strict vigilance and in case of any violation of law the perpetrators of the crime should be meted out exemplary punishment.

