Campaign against overcharging, overloading

Staff Reporter

The National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Central Zone on Wednesday launched a campaign against overcharging and overloading in public service vehicles on Eid-ul-Azha.

This was stated by NH&MP DIG Faran Baig while visiting the national highways near Thokar Niaz Baig to check overcharging in buses.

The central zone will return over charged amount to passengers and imposed a fine on violators, the DIG said and directed the patrolling officers to carry out strict enforcement against overcharging and overloading.