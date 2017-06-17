Campaign launched to raise awareness about food waste

Rawalpindi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed has said the federal government was giving attention to food security of the most marginalised segments of the society. Addressing as chief guest at inauguration ceremony of a new campaign launched at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with Oxfam in Pakistan and the Indus Consortium to raise awareness about food waste he said this is one of the priority areas which the federal government had taken into account, however, the citizens, civil society and private sector should also play their role to make it successful.

He said, “Food wastage is a national issue and in our personal capacity we should save food which is being wasted on a daily basis.”

Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi said Pakistan is a resourceful country and it is producing enough food for its population, but the problem lies in the management and distribution of food.

Most vegetables and fruit are wasted during the supply chain process. This should be addressed through establishment of an infrastructure from land to market, he added.

In Pakistan enough food is produced to feed the entire population but because of food waste an estimated 6 out of 10 people go to bed hungry.—APP