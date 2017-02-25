Campaign for hepatitis control to be launched

Salim Ahmed

A vigorous campaign would be launched for prevention, control and registration of hepatitis patients in Punjab and treatment facilities would be provided to all registered patients.

For this purpose, Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme would be strengthened and its PC-I also be revised. It was decided in a meeting chaired by the Chairman Planning & Development Department Jehanzeb Khan, here on Saturday. Besides Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir, Special Secretary Health Primary & Secondary Health Dr. Faisal Zahoor, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chohan, President Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhtar, Member Health P&D Dr. Shabana Haider, Principal PGMI/LGH Prof. Ghaus-un-Nabi, Principal Gujranwala Medical College Prof. Aftab Mohsin, Director Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme Zahida Sarwar, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Asim and other officers attended the meeting. It was decided that sentinel sites would be established in all the tertiary care as well as district and tehsil headquarters hospitals for the registration, diagnosis and treatment of registered patients of hepatitis-C. Trained doctors and nursing staff would be deputed at these sentinel sites.

Chairman P&D directed that vigorous awareness campaign should be launched in the province for creating awareness and motivate the hepatitis patients for registration, for this purpose, elected public representatives and local bodies should also be taken on board. Jehanzeb Khan said that spending billions of rupees on the prevention and treatment of the hepatitis patients is an investment through which these patients would be able to return back in normal life and they would be able to earn for their families.