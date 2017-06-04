Campaign to facilitate road-users launched

Staff Reporter

On the special directive of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Shaukat Hayat, Ramazan road safety campaign has been launched.

In this campaign, Iftar boxes and special road safety pamphlets and brochures booklets were distributed among the commuters and motorists on Motorway M-2 Toll Plaza. The SP Inam Elahi, Drivers Licensing Authority (DLA) was also present on the occasion.

The Inspector General NH&MP advised the officers that as during the month of Ramadan, the people often loose their temperament; therefore, the officers should pay special courtesy and should not misbehave with any road user.