Campaign against encroachment, wrong parking launched

City Reporter

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad Wednesday ordered to launch a special campaign against encroachments, wrong parking, beggars and non motorized vehicles in the city.

He expressed these views while delivering lecture to the sector incharges, ticketing and duty officers regarding ethics, here. SP City Asif Siddique, DSP Anarkali Ijaz Ahmad, all Shift Incharges, Duty and Ticketing Officers were present on the occasion. On this occasion CTO said that the way Traffic Wardens had performed their duties to facilitate citizens was appreciable and all Traffic Wardens were instructed to keep on serving the citizens with the same zeal and zest till Eid.

Sector Incharges would be considered responsible in case no action taken against encroachments, non-motorized vehicles, wrong parking and beggars in their jurisdiction, he added.