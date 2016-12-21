Campaign against Qatari delegation politically-motivated

Hunting team brought own fowls from ME

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

The government and most Pakistanis have rejected the propaganda in a section of media against the Qatari delegation currently in the country for seasonal hunting of Houbara bustard.

“The campaign is politically motivated and orchestrated by vested elements. Besides, locals who are facing cases in courts are also trying to gain political advantage from the politically charged situation,” official sources told Pakistan Observer here on Tuesday.

When their attention was drawn to the reports that the ME hunting teams will bring Houbara bustard to almost extinction in Pakistan, they said it was misreporting since most of the teams bring their own fowls. “There are breeding centres of Houbara bustard in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE where thousands of the species are bred and raised and brought to Pakistan for its hunting grounds are ideal for the game.”

Hunting the Houbara bustard, a common desert fowl is not a new phenomenon and every year in this season Arab delegations arrive in the rural and desert areas of the country for the game.

A senior party leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from Bhakkar said unnecessary media hype about the delegation is quite regrettable, uncalled for and even condemnable.

Similarly, portrayal of the desert fowl as an endangered species is again baseless and misrepresentation of facts, said he. Those criticizing the visit and sportive engagements of the Qatari delegation are simply out to roll back Pakistan’s journey towards prosperity and to damage relations with the brotherly state of Qatar that has been playing a key role in meeting our energy, health and education and residential needs.

Qatar’s support for the displaced communities in recent floods and even before that during the 2005 earthquake have been quite instrumental in reconstruction and rehabilitation of quake hit areas, he said.

“Besides, we have signed a number of agreements with Qatar for import of LNG and it is meant to meet the energy needs of the entire country, not specific to PML-N or government men,” said he.

Those who are protesting against the Qatari princes are living in a fool’s paradise, said another local leader of the PML-N adding the government of Pakistan has formally issued hunting licences to the ME teams.

Not only have delegations arrived from Qatar, but also from other Arab states and this has been a regular practice for years. Even previous governments did this and provided the guests all facilities, which of course is our responsibility.

Qatar is our brotherly country and the gas-rich country has enabled Pakistan to meet its energy needs. Besides, Qatar has also contributed generously in health, education and residential sectors of Pakistan.

It was only recently that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated a Qatar-supported hospital in Ahmedpur East District Bahawalpur.

As far as the issue of land being destroyed by the hunting teams, he said this is again politically motivated story. Hunting of Houbara bustards takes place only in those grounds where no cultivation is done, almost deserts.

An official of the Qatar embassy when asked to comment on the situation only said we are trying to avoid negative impact of such reports in media since when a story is flashed everyone takes notice and is affected by it.

About the concerns of the locals, he said no one has approached the Embassy of Qatar to register any concern. “Besides every year delegations arrive and the entire process is done in a legal way. We bring our own chicks for hunting purpose from our own breeding centres,” he further clarified.