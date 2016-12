Bahawalpur

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Saqib Zafar has directed all District Coordination Officers to launch an effective campaign against child labour at brick kilns.

He issued these directions while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding progress to eliminate forced child labor at brick kilns at his office.

The meeting was attended by DCO Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtasham Anwar Mahar, DCO Bahawalnagar Azhar Hayat, DCO Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmad, Additional Commissioner Revenue Saqib Ali Ateel, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Waseem Hassan, Additional District Collector Nausheen Malik, Administrative officers of the 3 districts of Bahawalpur Division and other officers and officials of the concerned departments.

The meeting was briefed that as many as 892 raids were conducted at brick kilns, 123 cases were registered.—APP