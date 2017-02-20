Cambridge Learner Awards for Sindh, Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Cambridge International Examinations is delighted to announce the winners of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, Sindh & Balochistan, Pakistan. The awards celebrate the outstanding academic achievements of secondary school learners in Pakistan in the June 2016 Cambridge examination series.

Many schools will be hosting individual awards ceremonies to celebrate their learners’ achievements. Over 85 learners in Sindh & Balochistan will receive awards for exceptional performance in Cambridge examinations, including 19 learners who achieved the highest marks in the world and 30 learners who attained the highest marks in Pakistan in a single subject.

The awards also celebrate the achievements of those learners who have been recognised for ‘High Achievement’, based on outstanding performance in subjects which are not yet so widely taken in Pakistan, and learners who have achieved the total highest cumulative marks across a number of subjects.

The winning learners out-performed thousands of candidates worldwide who sat Cambridge O Levels, Cambridge IGCSEs and Cambridge International AS & A Levels. These outstanding results will be recognised by employers and universities around the world as proof of academic excellence. Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan, says: ‘I am very proud of the achievements of Cambridge students in Pakistan.

Congratulations on your outstanding exam results. I would also like to congratulate all the teachers who have worked so hard to help you achieve such success, and your parents who supported you. Cambridge qualifications open up so many opportunities in life, and I wish you all the best as you take your next steps.’