Caltex Lubricants give engine true power

Karachi

Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited, which markets the Caltex brand, Tuesday, announced the launch of its “True Power from within” promotion for Caltex customers from June 15th to July 31st. This is in conjunction with the release of Transformers: The Last Knight, the latest film in Michael Bay’s global blockbuster franchise. This promotion covers Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

Just as the Autobots have the ‘AllSpark’ that powers them from within to be beyond regular automobiles, Caltex’s range of engine oils is designed to shield the engine performance from harmful deposits and protect the vehicle from within. Consumers who purchase a pack of Caltex Havoline Fully Synthetic Pro DS LE, from June 15th to July 31st or while stocks last, walk away with branded T-shirts and will also get a chance to win a 1800 cc car and 125 cc motorcycles in a lucky draw.

“There’s always been more to Caltex products than meets the eye. Our range of engine oils is designed to shield engine parts from harmful deposits, protecting engine performance and your vehicle investment from within, giving you optimized driving performance and fuel economy with continued use. Our new movie tie-in makes every journey with Caltex a more rewarding one,” said Lennard Kwek, Chevron’s Lubricant Marketing Manager for Asia Pacific.—PR