Calligraphy maestro Sadequain remembered

Calligraphy maestro Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi – commonly known as Sadequain was remembered on the occasion of his 87th birth anniversary. He is considered as one of the finest painters and calligraphers Pakistan has ever produced.Sadequain was born on June 30, 1923 descending from a family of calligraphers.

In late 1940s he joined the Progressive Writers and Artists Movement.

His true talent was discovered by Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy who brought Sadequain into the limelight. He also spent some time in Paris augmenting his skills.Sadequain received much praise for his calligraphic style, which is widely considered iconic by many critics of South Asian art.

Sadequain was responsible for the renaissance of Islamic calligraphy in Pakistan. He was one of the greatest calligraphers of our time and helped transform the art of calligraphy into serious expressionist paintings. He claimed that his transformation into a calligrapher was manifested by divine inspiration. He did not follow the tradition and created his own style of script.

His alphabets exude motion, mood, and paint vivid pictures of the message of the word.—APP

Related