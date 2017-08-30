Calligraphy exhibition opens new vistas for young talent

Staff Reporter

The International Calligraphy Exhibition opened a vista of opportunities and scopes for the emerging young talent in this particular field of Islamic art. More than 100 unique calligraphy art pieces of the national and international level calligraphers were arranged in a thought-provoking manner in the exhibition. A seminar and a live calligraphy teaching workshop were also the highlights of the four day activity. Federal Secretary for NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan was chief guest on the occasion. Adviser to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui also announced that his division would take steps to include Calligraphy subject in the academic curriculum, introducing stipends for outstanding calligraphers and arrange training courses for calligraphers and exchange programmes. Aamir Hasan commending the works of national and international calligraphers said the art of Calligraphy could not lose its attraction due to strong linkage with religion, culture and civilization. He said, participation of national and international level calligraphers in this 4-day exhibition had portrayed an art friendly, peaceful and enlightened Pakistan at international level. He thanked the officials of IRCICA, NBF and other relevant departments for extending cooperation to make this event a big success.

