Calligraphers are custodian of Islamic tradition; Adl Commissioner

Rawalpindi

Additional Commissioner Rawalpindi Tariq Mehmood Tariq Monday said that the calligraphers of the region have brightened the name of the country and these are the custodian of Islamic tradition. He said this after visiting a calligraphic exhibition arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) at its art gallery in connection with the holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

He said, calligraphy is a unique art and different styles with color combination had made it more attractive and eye-catching. He applauded the work of Aftab Ahmed Khan, Elahi Bux Mattee, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and Azeem Iqbal. Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed briefed the Additional Commissioner about the exhibition and activities of the Council.—APP