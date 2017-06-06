So-called claim of secular India

There seems nothing new under the sun but something has caught intensity and that amounts worrisome for ethnic groups in India in general and Muslims in particular amid the rising sun of Hindutva. The victory of BJP, political wing of RSS (Hindu Extremist Organization) puts a question mark on India‘s claim of being “Secular”. Anti-cow slaughter movement has further exaggerated the entire scenario for Muslims albeit India is full of ethnic communities including Christians, Dalits and others who eat beef in northeast India but Muslims are greatly victimized.

Moreover, the slogans by Hindu extremists, “India for Hindus” create quite a stir for all minorities. Khalistan, Naxalite and other groups are once again resurging which would result, by and large, in the emergence of new secessionist movements and the brutality of Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiris, which the world condemns at large. At last, where India is heading towards?

The so-called claim of being secular and the largest democracy depicts a bleak picture. The recent cases of lynching Muslims for eating and transporting beef portray India’s prejudice against the minority. Also, the videos aired on social media about religious intolerance in India do not lag behind in depicting Hindu India. Modi administration is leaving no stone unturned to achieve the desired goal of making India for Hindus. With the victory of Yogi Adityanath (Hindu Extremist) in UP, the indication is quite clear that they have extensively changed the mentality of masses against minorities, particularly Muslims. The future prospects seem problematic for Muslims in India. If Modi wants to witness his regional hegemony, it is indispensable to shun these sorts of mythical doctrine against the minorities and take India as a whole without any discrimination.

ASFAND BHUTTO

Islamabad

