Call to restore PIA flights

Faisalabad

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Muhammad Idrees on Wednesday expressed concern over the suspension of three weekly PIA flights between Faisalabad and Karachi and demanded its restoration at the earliest.

In a statement issued here, he said that Faisalabad was the third largest city of Pakistan while people of its adjoining districts also prefer to travel from this international airport because of its proximity.

He said that hundreds of exporters and importers daily travel to various destinations from the city by the airline.—APP