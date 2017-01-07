Call to engage all Kashmir stakeholders for a solution

Achabal/Islamabad

Calling for political will and broader consensus to address the issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Vice-Chairman J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Peerzada Mansoor Hussain on Friday said Kashmir has suffered too much for too long to be “turned into a slanging match for political gains”.

Addressing party workers convention Mansoor said, “Instead of indulging in competitive political rhetoric, the State’s political leadership should work through tangible measures towards addressing the larger challenges confronting Jammu and Kashmir, especially its youth.”

He said along with working through political means and implementing an economic development agenda, Government of India must engage with the people of the State to find a lasting solution to the issue and the issues confronting J&K. “The Centre must address issues concerning the State with a sense of urgency, sincerity and seriousness by resuming the dialogue process not only with Pakistan but with all the stakeholders, within the State as well, including the separatists,” he said, adding that at the same time the mainstream opposition and the separatists shall also have to ponder over how to prevent further loss of precious lives and destruction of properties in Kashmir.

“The Government of India shall have to take the necessary measures to address the causes of alienation and trust deficit in Kashmir and work towards finding a lasting solution to the problem plaguing the region for the past more than six decades,” Mansoor said and added that the time has come to fully retrieve the people of Jammu & Kashmir, with honor and dignity intact, from the political uncertainties and economic deprivation plaguing them.He said PDP would continue its struggle for the restoration of the political and economic rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and its alliance with BJP is part of the vision of late leader Mufti Mohammad Sayeed to find a way out of the problems confronting the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “We have seen immense death and destruction over the past more than two decades and it is now time to put a healing balm on the deep wounds of the people and bring happiness in their lives,” he said and added that it is the collective responsibility of the state’s political leadership, cutting across the divide, to pull the state and its people out of the morass. Paying rich tributes to Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Peerzada said that he had a vision for Jammu and Kashmir and it was through the implementation of that vision between 2002 and 2005, that Jammu and Kashmir had started witnessing a refreshing environment of peace and stability.—KR