Call to protect Jammu Kashmir identity

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, speakers at a seminar expressed grave concern over Indian attempts to abrogate the constitutional provision that provides a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The seminar titled ‘Understanding Constitutional and Political Dimensions of Article 35A’ was organized by Kashmir University Teachers Association (KUTA) at Kashmir University in Srinagar.

Noted lawyer, Zafar Shah addressing the seminar said, “In 1951 India itself went to the United Nations to seek a resolution to make a special provision for J&K in its constitution which the UNSC agreed.” He added that Constitution of India in itself gives way for separate constitution of J&K considering it a sovereign republic which has not merged with India.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Kapil Kak said, “People ruling India now are haunted by 370 and allied Articles since 1947.” He added that there had been continuous attacks on Article 370 since 1947 and the Supreme Court had always quashed such petitions in the past.

Veteran journalist, Prem Shankar Jha said Supreme Court will not give adverse decision against Article-35A because it understands the politics and consequences of its decisions.

Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain, who heads the law department at Central University of Kashmir, said India and its agencies basically want to change the discourse from right to self-determination demand to special position under the Indian constitution.—KMS