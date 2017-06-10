Call to name Special Rep on Kashmir

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Geneva

The latest proposal on Kashmir dispute aim at naming UN special representative for Jammu and Kashmir. The move is in its initial stages. Several countries are involved in private discussions on the proposal, and a lot depends on Pakistan’s ability to leverage its influence”.

These views were expressed by the visiting 8-member Kashmir Delegation attending the ongoing 35th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday.

The delegation has requested the world’s top rights body to appoint a Special Representative for Jammu and Kashmir, in another step that increases diplomatic pressure on India in the seven-decade-old conflict.

“My organization would request the Council for appointment of Special Representative on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir so that facts may come to light,” Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference, the umbrella organization of pro-freedom Kashmiri political parties, told member states of the Council.

His statement comes as the United Nations ends its 50-year silence on Kashmir with three policy statements at Human Rights Council in September, March and June, all chastising India for gross human rights violations in Kashmir.

Senior woman leader from Indian-occupied Kashmir, Mrs. Shamim Shawl, devoted her speech at UNHRC to the UN General Assembly Resolution of December 17, 1979. The resolution laid out a Code of Conduct in all conflict zones. “The use of pellet guns blinding and killing people,” she said, “is a gross violation both under international humanitarian law and international law. The use of lethal pellets guns has created an atmosphere of threat and fear among young generation.”