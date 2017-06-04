Call to implement 26-point uplift plan of Huqooq-e-Islamabad convention

Mayor criticized for giving protocol duties to younger Sharifs

Zubair Qureshi

Opposition members of the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) and local leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have called upon the federal government and the IMC to immediately implement the uplift plan passed in the Huqooq-e-Islamabad Convention. The convention held in Islamabad on May 18, 2017 had passed a unanimous resolution for uninterrupted water supply to urban and rural areas of Islamabad, construction of new schools and colleges, uplift of education infrastructure, appointment of new teachers, establishment of Degree Colleges in NA-48 and NA-49, basic health centres in every union council, general hospitals, a 250-bed hospital in the city and repair and reconstruction of roads, footpaths and pavements etc.

According to PTI leader Amir Mughal voters of the NA-48 and NA-49 participated in large number in the Huqooq-e-Islamabad Convention which proved it was the unanimous call given by the people of Islamabad. The convention was also addressed by PTI MNA Assad Umar and other leaders of the rural and urban Islamabad. Another important point of the convention was transfer of powers to the public representatives. The convention also called for end to the law of forcibly acquiring land from landowners and advocated early payment to those whose land has been acquired. Community centres, parks and libraries in every union council, playgrounds, vocational centres, graveyards in rural and urban Islamabad, libraries and basic facilities are among the 26 points agreed, approved and passed in the Huqooq-e-Islamabad convention.

Mr Mughal regretted that the government by not allocating a single rupee for the IMC has clearly shown that it has little interest in transfer of powers, authority and funds to the real representatives of the people. Local government and the local government representatives have never been a priority with the government.

At a time, when the entire Islamabad has turned into a land of civic and municipal problems, the Mayor of Islamabad and Minster CADD are acting like a protocol officer to the sons of Prime Minister. They are more concerned about their jobs than resolution of civic and municipal issues. Amir Mughal was of the view that failure of the CADD Minister and the Mayor of Islamabad in getting some funds allocated for Islama-bad development is an open secret now and they should tender resignation for that.