Call to hold UN-aided Kashmir referendum

Observer Report

Islamabad

JKCHR in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations organised a Round Table Conference to consider “Indian atrocities against Kashmiris a threat to good community relations” in Europe, US, Middle East and many other countries of the world, which are home to Indian, Pakistani and Kashmiri community.

A guidance paper circulated at the Conference was agreed as a consensus paper and named as Islamabad Declaration. President of Azad Kashmir proposed that the paper should be circulated as a UN document at the UN General Assembly and at the UN Human Rights Council.

The paper has highlighted that UN resolutions to carry out a UN supervised referendum in Kashmir have in fact frozen the people of Kashmir into a non-action and they remain without a credible self-defence against Indian occupation forces, which are at war with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and at war with the principles of UN Charter. This freeze fails to recognize the right to defence. The delay has assisted Indian security forces to wage a war on the people of Kashmir and the new developments necessitate a self-defence by the people of Kashmir and there is a due cause for a military intervention by the UN to defend the people.

Participants at the conference agreed with the guidance paper and endorsed that Indian security forces need to be stopped and international community has to be updated on the continued wave of human rights abuses committed by an Indian soldier in uniform in Kashmir. Communal forces sitting in the Government and administration in Delhi have reduced the Kashmiri Muslim to a process of life. These forces do not want a Kashmiri Muslim to graduate for a quality of life.

They have robbed the Kashmiri men, women and children of their habitat, honour and dignity. Round Table Conference ‘examined’ the situation and ‘recommended’ means to construct a credible defence for the people until a UN supervised referendum takes place.

President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and the conference acknowledged the work of JKCHR and assured its President Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani of all cooperation.