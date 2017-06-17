Call for Hajj flights from Bahawalpur

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Bahawalpur, Aqeel Anjam Hashmi has written a letter to Federal Minister for Defense, requesting him to start Hajj flights from Bahawalpur. According to a press release issued here, he wrote in his letter to the Minister that earlier, international flights for Dubai were being operated from Bahawalpur Airport as Multan Airport was being constructed. “Bahawalpur Airport has all available facility and capacity for operation of international flights, of which evidence is operation of international flights for Dubai from Bahawalpur Airport,” he said. He further said that people demanded the federal government to start Hajj flights from Bahawalpur to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “The Hajj flight operation from Bahawalpur Airport will not only facilitate to the people of three districts of the division but also to other divisions,” he said.