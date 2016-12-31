Call for immediate steps to help check environmental pollution

City Reporter

Immediate steps are required to help check the environmental pollution. This was stressed by the chief of the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), Muhammad Naeem Qureshi, here on Saturday.

He referred to the problem pertaining to the marine pollution and discharge of the industrial effluent in to the sea.

Qureshi stressed that all the water treatment plants of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) should be fully activated with immediate effect.

He stressed that the Sindh government should set up treatment plants in the industrial zones in Karachi. He also hoped that the Marine Pollution Board would also undertake the required measures.