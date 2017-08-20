Call for enhanced economic cooperation with Afghanistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Saturday underlined the need for enhancing economic cooperation, trade, transit and connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

The visiting Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Nasir Andesha called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua. They discussed strengthening cooperation between the countries in diverse fields as well as in the efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, she also emphasized the need of expediting infrastructure and energy connectivity projects between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Recognizing that terrorism was a common enemy of the two countries and its peoples, Foreign Secretary and the Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister agreed for deepening cooperation and coordinating in counter-terrorism efforts with a view to eliminate this menace.