Call to end child labour

Staff Reporter

Child rights activists on Sunday urged the federal and provincial governments to take drastic steps to abolish child labour at kilns in province. “Child labour is one of the worst forms of modern-day slavery”, they said.

Talking to media persons, the experts while urging a ‘strategic policy plan’ to curb the menace called for collective action and mutual cooperation to end child labour from the country.

Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF) secretary, Syeda Kaneez Fatima said that child labours at kilns were being pushed towards a difficult life.

She urged the government to implement Child Protection Law in letter and spirit.

Fatima said that a large number of children still constitute a significant part of the labour force in Pakistan. “Legislation relating to child employment are still not aligned with Article 25-A of the Constitution,” she pointed out.