Call for elimination of terrorism

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said elimination of terrorism is essential for restoring peace in the country and in the world at large and there is need to spread the message of tolerance, harmony and brotherhood through education.

He said this while offering dua at the house of victims of Lahore blast at Bhaar Colony Kot Lakhpat on Thursday.

The minister paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation and expressed the resolve to extend complete support to the government and armed forces for rooting out the menace of terrorism. He said that as a Pakistani, he strongly condemned all the incidents of terrorism in the country. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and said sacrifices of their near and dear ones will never go waste.

Talking to the media, Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that minority communities had sacrificed their lives for the country in many terrorist attacks, including Yuhanaabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal tragedies. He said Pakistan was a country of all people living in it and they shared grief and happiness together.

“The enemy of Pakistan is the joint enemy of all the religious communities. Innocent people and police have been targeted in the tragic incident of terrorism in Lahore. The coward and barbaric enemy has made a savage attempt which is highly condemnable.”