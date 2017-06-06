Calendar, flow chart, SOPs of diseases to be prepared

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has directed the public health experts and specialist doctors to prepare calendar, flow chart and SOPs regarding important diseases including chickenpox, measles, diphtheria etc. for the guidance of general practitioners and other clinicians for the treatment of patients.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the chickenpox situation in Punjab and steps taken for the control and treatment of the patients, here at Civil Secretariat, Monday.

VC PMU Prof. Dr. Fareed Zafar informed that training of clinicians of other hospitals have been completed in the Allied Hospital Faisalabad according to the SOPs of Patient Management. The meeting was informed that in Sahiwal so far 144 chickenpox patients were reported and all are healthy and at present no patient under treatment in the hospital.

Similarly, 12 patients were reported in Nishtar Hospital Multan and all have gone to their homes after recovery. However, seven chickenpox patients still admitted in Allied Hospital Faisalabad where the doctors have been providing treatment to them.

MS Children Hospital Multan informed that High Dependency Unit has been established in the hospital but no such patient has so far been reported in the hospital. Moreover, vaccine and medicines both are available in the hospitals in sufficient quantity and free treatment is being carried out in the hospitals.

Dr. Sajid Chohan directed that all the data of indoor and outdoor patients should be sent to the department and displayed on dashboard and under reporting of the cases should not be done so that the trend of the disease and way forward also be planned. Prof. Faisal Masood urged that CEO Health of every district should make liaison and set up a group of 50 prominent general practitioners so that the data of patients and disease load may be collected from private sector.