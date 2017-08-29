CADD to provide more computers for girls schools

Staff Reporter

The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme will provide around 4000 computers to acquaint girls students of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with advance technology. The computers alongwith latest printers and scanners will be provided to public sector girls schools working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), said Parliamentary Secretary for CADD, Maiza Hameed here on Monday.

She said ICT girls schools would also be provided furniture, power backup through Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) for computers.

CADD, under PM Education Reforms Programme, has also planned to facilitate the girl students with latest broadband Internet for three years in FDE schools, she added.

For the purpose, Maiza Hameed said, a total of 202 teachers will be hired for a period of three years, who will impart computer education to the 110, 000 girls’ students.

Advisor PM Education Reforms Programme, Ali Raza told media that after executing successfully in federal capital for upgradation of Islamabad’s 22 schools and colleges under Phase I, the project has now been expanded to 200 more ICT schools under Phase-II, which would be completed in one month.

Moreover, he said the PC-I for phase-III of the program would be finalized in next two months in which remaining 200 ICT schools would be upgraded achieving the task of total 422 schools’ renovation.